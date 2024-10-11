Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of FTRE opened at $18.64 on Friday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,048,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

