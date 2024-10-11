Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $27.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE FL opened at $23.31 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 529,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

