Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $15.55 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,989 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 4.07% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVB. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

DIVB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 51,615 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

