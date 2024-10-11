Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 37202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.