First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 962,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,447 shares.The stock last traded at $36.64 and had previously closed at $36.11.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
