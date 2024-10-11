First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 962,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,447 shares.The stock last traded at $36.64 and had previously closed at $36.11.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

