First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 406.2% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 264,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $81.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 646.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 326,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $18,678,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $13,816,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 116.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 218,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 117,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

