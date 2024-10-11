First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 406.2% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 264,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $81.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.