First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 37624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
