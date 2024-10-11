First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 37624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $21,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,714 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $6,780,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

