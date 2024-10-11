First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.45 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
