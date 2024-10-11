First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.45 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.75.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.