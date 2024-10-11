First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 555.4% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $24.98.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.