First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 555.4% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

