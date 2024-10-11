First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Up 1,127.7% in September

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,127.7% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ FCA opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.5414 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.