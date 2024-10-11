First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.25.

FA opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

