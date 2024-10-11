Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,464 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 217% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,672 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,250. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 177.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 361.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

