Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

