Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.08. 216,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

