Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,859,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 364,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

