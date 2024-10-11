Fermata Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,447. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

