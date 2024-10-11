Fermata Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. 488,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

