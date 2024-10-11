Fermata Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 150,065 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

