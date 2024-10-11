Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,372. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

