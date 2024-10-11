Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.38. 10,155,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,776,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

