Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $363,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.41. The stock had a trading volume of 740,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.