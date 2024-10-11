Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FMN opened at $12.40 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

