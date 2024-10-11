Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 0.6% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.9 %

Fastenal stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Get Our Latest Report on FAST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.