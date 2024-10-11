Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.99, but opened at $73.80. Fastenal shares last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 371,160 shares traded.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

