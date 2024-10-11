Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.64. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2,348,879 shares traded.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
