Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.23. 2,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Announces Dividend

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.