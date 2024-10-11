Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.23. 2,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Announces Dividend
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
