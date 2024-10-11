F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Short Interest Update

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

F & M Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS FMBM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.39. F & M Bank has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

F & M Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.