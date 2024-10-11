eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89. 121,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,036,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,709,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,918,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 2.30.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

