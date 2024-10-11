Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.47. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

