EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,436 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,734,549.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

