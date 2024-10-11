EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 978.9% in September

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 978.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of ESLOY opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
