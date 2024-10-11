EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 978.9% in September

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 978.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of ESLOY opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.