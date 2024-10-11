EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $974.25 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. EOS has a market capitalization of $974.25 million and $47.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.