EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $974.25 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. EOS has a market capitalization of $974.25 million and $47.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001104 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.
