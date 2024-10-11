Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $137.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

Entergy stock opened at $129.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. Entergy has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

