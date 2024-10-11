Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.99.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.