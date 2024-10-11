Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 37,878 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,066,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ELVN opened at $26.97 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.