Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Rahul D. Ballal Sells 10,420 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $293,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,345.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

ELVN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.