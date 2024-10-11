Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Rahul D. Ballal Sells 10,420 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $293,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,345.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
ELVN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.