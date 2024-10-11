Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.23. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 8,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 86.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

