Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Up 568.5% in September

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 568.5% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.57.
Encavis Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Encavis
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.