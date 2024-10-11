Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Up 568.5% in September

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 568.5% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.57.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

