Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,656,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

