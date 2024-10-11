ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €4.05 ($4.45) and last traded at €4.04 ($4.43). 32,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.92 ($4.31).

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.