Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $910.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $906.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $850.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

