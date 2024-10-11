Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Elastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE ESTC opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,387.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

