Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

