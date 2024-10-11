Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 55.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 452.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. 130,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

