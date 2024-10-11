Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $309.00 to $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $293.08 and last traded at $292.85, with a volume of 19368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.52.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

