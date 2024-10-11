Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $790.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

