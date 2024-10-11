Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 954 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

VHT opened at $279.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

