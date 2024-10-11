Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 214,089 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,089 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.