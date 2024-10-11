Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 180 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.89.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $233.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

