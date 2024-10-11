Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.46% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

FYLD stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

